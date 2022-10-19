NBA YoungBoy doesn’t usually play around on the Internet. When it comes to posting on social media, the Baton Rouge rapper is all about his music, his money and his children. On Tuesday, comedian Druski got YoungBoy to join him during an Instagram Live session for his fictional label Coulda Been Records.

The “Proof” rapper hopped on the video call rocking a faceless ski mass while smoking a joint. “What we suppose to be doing on here,” he asked before jokingly urging Druski, “You got me on here. Don’t be playing dumb, don’t be making no joke out of me bruh.”

Rapper NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil Baby’s new album “Street Gossip” at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

During the faux interview, Druski attempted to go in to partnership with YB as co-owners of Coulda Been Records. After asking YoungBoy if he was willing to leave his group 4KTrey, the 22-year old star responded, “I’m not NBA or 4KTrey.

Druski wrapped the hilarious convo by offering YB a shady 80/20 deal with Coulda Been. The viral interview comes on the heels of the “Top” star joins Drake as the top two streaming artists in any genre for 2022. According to HitsDailyDouble, YoungBoy and Drizzy have compiled the most streams in America through September with over 12 billion combined.

While Drake is in the lead with over 6.7 billion streams, YB follows up with 5.4 billion streams. The Baton Rouge rapper shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. Earlier this month, he announced another project on the way after revealing that he wants to drop 10 mixtapes in 2022. Ma’ I Got a Family will feature between 13 and 17 new songs and is set to arrive sometime in October.

See Druski’s full live below.