Birdman finally addressed Druski’s Coulda Been Records. Over the past few years, Druski’s faux record label, which seemingly takes cues from Cash Money Records, provided us with wild viral clips and endless laughter as the comedian embodies the role of a sleazy record executive. However, it’s hard to deny that Druski’s taken inspiration from Birdman for this character. Unfortunately, Baby didn’t find it flattering one bit and finally appeared on Druski’s Instagram Live show, leaving the comedian shook. “I’ve been looking for you, n***a,” Birdman told a visibly rattled Druski.

“I heard you was in my neck of the woods, right? I didn’t think it would be gangsta if I pulled up on you right? So, I said – you know I got a few b*tches that are steppers, right?” he continued. That’s when Druski explained that he’s worked with Drake and NBA Youngboy.. “It’s like you trying to step on my toes. You lil young n***as got the game f*cked up, n****. I am that n****, n***a. I’m watching this shit that you doin’. What the fuck is this record label you starting? How the fuck you doin’ this sh*t without the mothaf*ckin’ –,” he added.

Cash Money Vs. Coulda Been Records

At this point, Druski attempted to explain himself, adding that he’d like to work with Lil Wayne in the future. However, when Druski mentioned that he tried to trademark Coulda Been Records, tensions flared, once again. “Put some respek on my name. You playin’ with that f*cking record label. Coulda Been Records – that sounds like CMB,” Birdman continued. “How the f*ck can you trademark that? How can you trademark something that a n***a been working 35-36, blood money — …. I’m confused, bruh,” he said.

Overall, Birdman said that he has mixed feelings towards Druski’s Coulda Been Ventures. “First of all, I like what you doing but I don’t like what you doin’ ‘cause you f*ckin’ with fire. You f*ckin’ with real gangsta sh*t,” he said. Druski then gave a shout out to Ms. Gladys before explaining that he was trying to get his money up before reaching out to Birdman. Fortunately, the thought of money was enticing and led Birdman to a business proposal for Druski.

Birdman’s Proposal

Instead of sending a cease and desist, as he allegedly once did to Jay-Z, Birdman stated that he would rather go into business. “I got a proposition for you. I’m watchin’ what you doin’ and I like what you doin’. You done came up! And you got this sh*t all on TV. How about you keep running this sh*t and I buy your sh*t into my sh*t and we become one and I help you become a mega star with your fake a** label you’re running around with,” he said. “I got unlimited amount of money.”

“I don’t do all this fake ass internet IG sh*t. I’m not an internet gangsta,” he said. “I’m watchin’ this sh*t. I study the game. I’m like ‘Let me call this lil fake ass sh*t this n***a doin’ out and holla at him, and just look, make a proposition to youngin’, and let’s see how we could do it.” Birdman also said that he had issues with Kevin Hart and it seems like that extends to all of the comedians. “Nah, all y’all comedy n***as together. I ain’t duckin’ nothin’,” he added before hanging up. Check out the clip above.

