Murder Inc’s impact on the Golden Era of Hip Hop is unmatched, but label head Irv Gotti places another collective as the greatest of the genre. Gotti helped carve out the careers of artists like Ja Rule and Ashanti; however, Cash Money Records was also a leading force with an impact that continues to reverberate through all of music culture.

While visiting the Earn Your Leisure podcast, Gotti spoke on Hip Hop labels, noting their rosters and catalogs. A host questioned if Birdman was “the best that ever did it.” Irv said yes.

“As far as labels goes, there’s no disputing Cash Money is the greatest label ever. Think about it,” he stated before mumbling Juvenile’s classic hit, “Ha.” Gotti said, “That sh*t was out over, what, 25 years ago?”

“Them n*ggas been hot—they been hot all this time,” he added as he listed just a few notable acts. “They got Drake, they got Nicki. They’re the best label ever. No one’s even close to Cash Money, I don’t think.”

“And if they ever wanted to sell, Baby and Slim could get a billi. Someone will give them a billion dollars, y’all.”

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 01: Birdman and Lil Waune attend Lil Wayne’s “Funeral” album release party on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Young Money/Republic Records)

Last year, things were a bit tense between Gotti and Birdman after the Murder Inc boss reportedly shared details of Lil Wayne’s contract. Aside from that 2021 controversy, Irv Gotti once again made headlines this year following his comments about Ashanti. According to Irv, he and his artist had a love affair that seemingly ended when he saw her with Nelly at a basketball game.

Since that time, and following the backlash, Gotti has vowed never to speak on his relationship with Ashanti again.

Do you think Cash Money Records deserves the title of the greatest Hip Hop label of all time? If not, who is your choice?

