This generation of comedians has found fame through cracking jokes via social media. Whereas comics once earned their stripes on the stand-up circuit, the new era has found entertainers emerging from platforms to the main stage. A stand-out, especially in Hip Hop circles, has been Druski, whose skits regularly go viral.

The actor’s career has climbed to new heights with each new co-sign and he’s even landed gigs on our favorite rappers’ tours. Druski has stayed out of controversies, for the most part, but a quick joke earlier today (October 5) landed him in hot water.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: (L-R) Jack Harlow and Druski speak onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

NBA YoungBoy shared a new vlog that featured his pregnant girlfriend, Jazlyn Mychelle. The parents are preparing for the arrival of their little one, and with much of his legal troubles behind him, the rapper has been showing face on social media even more.

DJ Akademiks posted a clip from the vlog and Druski jumped into the comment section to write, “B*tch look like me [crying laughing emojis].”

The remark could have gone ignored, but the Never Broke Again LLC Instagram account offered an eyebrow-raising reply.

“@Druski this why y’all n*ggas be dying [flexing arm emoji],” the response read. YoungBoy’s fans, unsurprisingly, supported the message while others thought it was a bit harsh.

We’ll let you decide for yourself as you take a look at the brief exchange below.