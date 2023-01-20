Druski is one of the biggest comedians out there right now. His sketches are absolutely hilarious, and he has managed to create a massive following for himself. Subsequently, he has become extremely recognizable, and a ton of stars have tried to work with him.

Moving forward, Druski has the potential to become a massive movie star. Overall, he is beloved and he is showing no signs of slowing down. Recently, he even got to kick it with Shannon Sharpe on the former football legend’s show, Club Shay Shay.

Druski attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global )

Druski Chooses Sides

During his appearance on the show, he talked about a plethora of topics. However, one of the more interesting ones that came up involved the NBA. As someone who grew up in the LeBron generation, Sharpe felt it was necessary to ask the comedian who he prefers between James and Michael Jordan.

Interestingly enough, Druski picked LeBron James. Although, he did give an interesting reason that goes beyond the basketball court. Essentially, Druski doesn’t like the way MJ seems to “avoid black people.” Furthermore, the comedian noted that black people bought all of MJ’s clothes and shoes, although the Bulls legend rarely reciprocates the love. Meanwhile, LeBron is the opposite way.

This is a criticism that has been levied on Michael Jordan in the past. After all, Jordan was rumored to say “Republicans by sneakers too” which ultimately speaks to where MJ’s head is at most of the time. Either way, Sharpe appreciated Druski’s honesty, but more importantly, he was happy to see LeBron getting some love.

We’re sure the comedian’s answer is going to cause some debate here. Let us know how you felt about what he had to say, in the comments section down below. Additionally, keep it locked to HNHH for the latest news from around the sports world.

