Air Jordan 1 Low "Pizza" Adds Flavor To The Lineup

The Air Jordan 1 Low GS “Pizza” is serving up a fresh slice of creativity. Dressed in beige, black, and red, this grade school exclusive keeps the Jordan 1 Low legacy alive with a flavor-packed twist. While the colorway takes center stage here, the silhouette itself has roots that run deep in sneaker history.

The Air Jordan 1 Low originally debuted not long after Michael Jordan’s first signature high-top hit shelves in 1985. The low version offered a more accessible everyday option, sleeker and more wearable but still rooted in the same DNA.

It wasn’t just for the court anymore; it became a staple in streetwear, skateboarding, and casual fits. Over the decades, it’s seen endless reinventions, from heritage colors to wild collaborations.

This “Pizza” pair keeps things playful without sacrificing the core of what makes the Jordan 1 Low stand out with clean lines, layered leather, and instant recognizability. The playful design feels like a nod to youth culture, with a colorway that feels both fun and nostalgic.

Jordan Brand’s ability to reinvent its most iconic silhouettes has kept it relevant, even decades after MJ last laced up. Looking at the photos, it’s clear this pair leans into bold details and a story-driven design. But the best part? It still holds onto everything that made the original a classic.

Air Jordan 1 Low GS “Pizza”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low GS “Pizza” comes covered in a smooth tan leather base with black overlays and red rubber outsoles. Yellow contrast stitching outlines the black Swoosh, adding a pop of flavor.

The tongue stands out with a checkered red and white pattern and pizza slice logo. A white midsole breaks up the look, while golden Jumpman logos land on the heel.

Tan laces and sockliners keep things cohesive up top. From top to bottom, it’s a fun and thoughtful design with plenty of personality baked in.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low GS “Pizza” will be released later in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike