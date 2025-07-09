First Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Pizza”

Jordan Brand is dishing out a flavorful take on one of its most iconic silhouettes with the Air Jordan 4 GS “Pizza,” dropping on August 1st in kid sizing only. The design leans fully into the pizza theme, with a Sesame upper that looks like golden crust and Fire Red details that call to mind sauce and pepperoni.

A bold black midsole and wings cut through the warm tones, grounding the pair in classic Jordan DNA. The Air Jordan 4 originally hit shelves in 1989 as Michael Jordan’s fourth signature sneaker.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the shoe is known for its visible Air unit, supportive wings, and mesh panels. It became a staple both on court and off, famously worn during MJ’s “The Shot” against the Cavs.

Over the years, the AJ4 has cemented its place in sneaker culture through retro drops and collaborations. While this “Pizza” pair is strictly for the kids, it keeps the playful spirit alive with a fun presentation.

From the checkerboard insoles and pizza box-style packaging to the buttery suede and bold colors, the photos show this pair is loaded with personality. Overall, this one isn’t just for sneakerheads, it’s for the pizza lovers too.

Air Jordan 4 “Pizza”

The Air Jordan 4 GS “Pizza” features a Sesame nubuck and suede upper, giving it a crust-like look and texture. Further, black hits appear on the support wings, heel tab, laces, and midsole.

Bright Fire Red accents pop on the outsole, heel logo, and Jumpman tongue branding, mimicking pizza sauce and toppings. Also, the insole comes dressed in red and white checkered print, resembling a classic pizzeria tablecloth.

Even the box leans into the theme with “Served Hot” branding and vintage pizza shop design cues. Overall, it’s a bold, playful take on the AJ4 that’s rooted in both nostalgia and fun.