Air Jordan 17 Low “Lightning” Gets In-Hand Images

The Air Jordan 17 Low is making a comeback with the much-awaited "Lightning" colorway arriving this May. Despite being often overlooked, this silhouette holds a special spot in sneaker enthusiasts' hearts. The upcoming release pays tribute to one of Michael Jordan's most iconic color combinations. With a bold mix of black, white, and vibrant yellow, the "Lightning" edition embodies the essence of the classic Jordan style. New images offer a sneak peek into the sneaker's design, revealing a black sole and a striking yellow midsole that demands attention.

Crafted from premium white leather, the upper serves as a pristine backdrop for the eye-catching accents. Metallic blue embellishments on the heels add a touch of elegance to the overall aesthetic. Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of this legendary colorway, sure to evoke nostalgia and anticipation among collectors and enthusiasts. With its sleek profile and vibrant hues, the Air Jordan 17 Low "Lightning" will become a coveted addition to sneaker rotations everywhere. Stay tuned for the release date, as sneakerheads await the chance to secure this silhouette.

"Lightning" Air Jordan 17 Low

Image via Q-Rich

The images showcase a sneaker sporting a muted color palette. Also, featuring a black sole, the midsole stands out in bright yellow. Its primarily white leather upper is enhanced by metallic blue detailing on the heels. FInally, with a black sock liner ensuring a snug fit, this silhouette combines a crisp appearance with vibrant touches of yellow and blue.

Another Look

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 17 Low “Lightning” will be released on May 30th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $300 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Q-Rich

