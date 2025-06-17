News
imperial purple
Sneakers
The Air Jordan 4 "Imperial Purple" Channels LA Lakers Energy
The Air Jordan 4 “Imperial Purple” might be the next must-have for Lakers fans if the early Spring 2026 release rumors are true.
By
Ben Atkinson
1 hr ago
58 Views