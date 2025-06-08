Rare Look At The Air Jordan 3 And Air Jordan 8 “Lakers” PE

Image via @riflosangeles
A rare in-hand look at the Air Jordan x Kobe “Lakers” PE shows why these exclusive Jordans still hold legendary status.

The Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 8 “Lakers” PE offer a rare glimpse into Kobe Bryant’s early sneaker journey. Crafted exclusively for Bryant during his sneaker free agency, these Jordans combine two iconic silhouettes with a bold Lakers-inspired color palette.

They’ve stayed legendary among collectors for decades, with few ever getting a chance to hold them in hand. The Air Jordan 3 brings crisp white leather, Lakers purple and gold accents, and classic elephant print.

Meanwhile, the Air Jordan 8 keeps it just as clean, layering white leather, grey suede, and vibrant splashes of yellow and purple. Both pairs perfectly honor Kobe’s connection to Los Angeles while keeping the vintage Jordan DNA intact.

Bryant’s brief but historic time wearing Jordans helped shape the legacy of both the brand and his own early career. Though Kobe eventually found his signature line with Nike, these Jordans still capture that transition moment. In a world flooded with retros, few sneakers rival the lore around these PEs.

The rare in-hand photos show just how well these pairs have aged. Premium materials and rich color blocking keep them as fresh now as they were back in the early 2000s. For sneakerheads, these images are as close as it gets to owning a piece of history.

Air Jordan x Kobe “Lakers” PE

The Air Jordan 3 “Lakers” PE features white tumbled leather with Lakers gold eyelets and purple accents on the midsole. Classic elephant print wraps the toe and heel.

The Air Jordan 8 “Lakers” PE uses premium white leather, grey suede overlays, and purple and gold splashes on the midfoot graphic and straps. Both pairs sport traditional Air Jordan branding with updated Lakers-themed details.

Special embroidery and high-quality craftsmanship set them apart from general releases. With this combo of iconic design and Lakers pride, it’s no wonder they remain a grail for collectors. Overall, they’re a reminder of a time when two legends crossed paths.

