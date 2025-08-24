Jordan Luka .77 “White Cement” Mixes Performance And Style

jordan-luka-77-white-cement-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Jordan Luka .77 “White Cement” combines modern performance with Jordan Brand heritage, offering a clean look built for Luka's game.

The Jordan Luka .77 “White Cement” brings a clean and modern look to one of today’s most innovative performance sneakers. Luka Doncic’s latest silhouette takes inspiration from Jordan Brand’s classic design language while pushing forward with new technology built for his unique style of play.

The result is a blend of heritage and innovation that feels just as sharp off the court as it does during a game. Luka’s partnership with Jordan has quickly gained traction in the basketball world. Each release adds another layer to his growing sneaker legacy, tying together Jordan Brand’s historic past with the new wave of NBA talent.

The “White Cement” colorway nods to one of the most iconic palettes in the Jordan lineup while keeping the build lightweight and versatile. Luka’s game demands speed, control, and balance, and the Luka .77 continues to deliver on that promise.

The latest images show the pair in crisp white with cement grey accents and subtle hits of black and red. The photos highlight the balance between performance-ready materials and design details that pay homage to Jordan’s history.

As Luka’s career rises, sneakers like this showcase how his line is carving its own space within the broader Jordan legacy.

Jordan Luka .77 “White Cement”
jordan-luka-77-white-cement-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Jordan Luka .77 “White Cement” features a breathable mesh and synthetic upper dressed in white and grey. Cement-inspired tones dominate the midsole, with a speckled black panel on the lateral side for contrast.

A small red accent on the lace eyelet adds a subtle pop. Zoom Air cushioning sits underfoot, ensuring responsiveness and comfort for quick moves and explosive plays.

The outsole uses a translucent rubber for traction, while the heel is finished with a bold Jumpman logo. Lightweight materials and a supportive fit make this sneaker ideal for performance, while the neutral palette ensures off-court versatility.

Jordan Luka .77 “White Cement” Release Date

Sole Retriever reports that the Jordan Luka .77 “White Cement” will be released in September 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $105 when they are released.

jordan-luka-77-white-cement-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
jordan-luka-77-white-cement-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

