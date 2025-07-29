Jordan Brings “Grape” Energy To The Football Field

The Jordan Stadium 90 Football Cleat “Grape” reimagines a fan-favorite colorway for the turf, combining nostalgic design with modern performance. Inspired by the iconic Air Jordan 5 “Grape,” this cleat blends crisp white leather with vibrant aqua and purple details for a look that pops on the gridiron.

It’s a fresh crossover from hardwood to helmet, giving a nod to Jordan Brand’s past while looking firmly toward its future. This cleat isn’t just about looks.

Built on the Stadium 90 silhouette, it’s made for fast cuts, power moves, and all-day comfort. The outsole features aggressive studs for serious grip, while the upper mixes leather and mesh to balance durability with breathability.

Jordan Brand is clearly investing in football culture, and this release shows it’s doing so with purpose. Looking at the photos, it’s easy to see how well this version captures the essence of the original “Grape” colorway.

From the bold purple plate underfoot to the embroidered teal Jumpman on the heel, the cleat nails the little details. While the Jordan 5 was all about style and swagger on the court, this update gives players a chance to carry that same energy into the end zone.

Image via Nike

The Jordan Stadium 90 Football Cleat “Grape” features a premium white leather upper, paired with breathable mesh underlays and bold accents in grape purple and teal green. A jagged teal overlay near the midfoot nods to the Jordan 5’s iconic shark teeth.

The cleat sits atop a black midsole and translucent purple studded outsole, delivering on both style and grip. The tongue includes classic Jumpman branding with a teal number 23.

The heel showcases a teal Jumpman embroidery and inner “Flight” text. It’s a direct tribute to the Air Jordan 5 “Grape,” now built for serious on-field action.

House Of Heat reports that the Jordan Stadium 90 Football Cleat “Grape” will be released in the fall of 2025 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop.

Image via Nike