First Look At The Jordan CMFT Era "Shattered Backboard"

The Jordan CMFT Era "Shattered Backboard" continues the legacy of a beloved theme within the sneaker world. Inspired by Michael Jordan’s iconic moment shattering a backboard during a 1985 exhibition game, this new model takes the spirit of that story in a different direction.

The sneaker delivers a lifestyle twist on the court classic, blending retro cues with a modern, street-ready look. While the "Shattered Backboard" colorway is best known for its presence on the Air Jordan 1, Jordan Brand continues to find creative ways to reimagine it.

The CMFT Era silhouette focuses on comfort without losing the essence of performance heritage. It offers a mix of nostalgia and innovation, perfect for those who appreciate history but crave everyday wearability. Michael Jordan’s legendary competitive edge and unforgettable highlights have fueled countless sneaker designs over the decades.

The "Shattered Backboard" moment, in particular, remains a symbol of passion, force, and style that transcends generations. The photos provided showcase the Jordan CMFT Era Shattered Backboard in full detail. The neutral tones, bold orange accents, and rugged textures give the pair a striking yet versatile appeal.

As Jordan Brand keeps evolving, moments like these remind everyone why the Jumpman logo still stands strong.

Image via Nike

The Jordan CMFT Era "Shattered Backboard" features a black mesh base with tan suede overlays. Vivid orange accents hit the Swoosh, tongue branding, and Jumpman logos.

Creamy midsoles create a vintage aesthetic, complemented by bright orange rubber outsoles for extra pop. The heel showcases bold Nike Air embroidery in orange, nodding to classic retro styles. A black tongue and liner balance the design, giving the sneaker a modern yet grounded feel.

Pull tabs at the heel add functional detail. Every element works together to create a sleek yet rugged take on a legendary Jordan theme.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan CMFT Era “Shattered Backboard” will be released sometime this summer 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released.

