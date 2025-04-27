Jordan Heir "Forget Me Not" Drops Just In Time For Mother's Day

The Jordan Heir "Forget Me Not" arrives just in time for Mother’s Day, blending fresh design with heartfelt symbolism. Jordan Brand continues to show versatility by taking a softer, more emotional approach with this release.

Inspired by the forget-me-not flower, the sneaker embraces a sense of memory, gratitude, and timeless love. This latest colorway dresses the Jordan Heir silhouette in a clean white base, allowing the delicate floral patterns to stand out.

The lightweight design, modern cutouts, and breathable materials give it a sleek yet athletic look. Though newer to the Jordan lineup, the Heir has already carved a niche by bridging performance and lifestyle in one package.

Michael Jordan’s brand has a long tradition of celebrating important themes through sneaker releases. From championship tributes to personal moments, storytelling has always been at the core of Jordan footwear.

The "Forget Me Not" edition continues that tradition, tying in themes of family, legacy, and lasting impact. The new in-hand images highlight the floral print across the upper, midfoot, and heel areas. Small blue, white, and yellow flowers add a soft contrast to the stark white overlays.

Details like the navy pull tabs and Jumpman logos round out the design, while the flexible sole keeps it ready for both sport and casual wear.

Jordan Heir “Forget Me Not”

The Jordan Heir "Forget Me Not" features a clean white synthetic upper with layered translucent panels. Beneath the panels, a floral pattern of blue, yellow, and white flowers creates a spring-inspired feel.

Small perforations on the side panels improve ventilation. The pull tab and branding elements come in a contrasting midnight navy shade. Soft padding and a sculpted midsole provide comfort and responsiveness. A durable rubber outsole with a herringbone traction pattern completes the build.

The delicate floral touch, combined with the sturdy Jordan craftsmanship, makes this pair a perfect nod to Mother's Day and everyday versatility.