Jordan Heir "Forget Me Not" Drops Just In Time For Mother's Day

BY Ben Atkinson 69 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
jordan-heir-forget-me-not-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Jordan Heir Forget Me Not celebrates Mother's Day with a fresh floral design that brings together athletic style and heartfelt tribute.

The Jordan Heir "Forget Me Not" arrives just in time for Mother’s Day, blending fresh design with heartfelt symbolism. Jordan Brand continues to show versatility by taking a softer, more emotional approach with this release.

Inspired by the forget-me-not flower, the sneaker embraces a sense of memory, gratitude, and timeless love. This latest colorway dresses the Jordan Heir silhouette in a clean white base, allowing the delicate floral patterns to stand out.

The lightweight design, modern cutouts, and breathable materials give it a sleek yet athletic look. Though newer to the Jordan lineup, the Heir has already carved a niche by bridging performance and lifestyle in one package.

Michael Jordan’s brand has a long tradition of celebrating important themes through sneaker releases. From championship tributes to personal moments, storytelling has always been at the core of Jordan footwear.

The "Forget Me Not" edition continues that tradition, tying in themes of family, legacy, and lasting impact. The new in-hand images highlight the floral print across the upper, midfoot, and heel areas. Small blue, white, and yellow flowers add a soft contrast to the stark white overlays.

Details like the navy pull tabs and Jumpman logos round out the design, while the flexible sole keeps it ready for both sport and casual wear.

Read More: Jordan MVP 92 "Desert Camo" Drops Fresh New Look

Jordan Heir “Forget Me Not”

The Jordan Heir "Forget Me Not" features a clean white synthetic upper with layered translucent panels. Beneath the panels, a floral pattern of blue, yellow, and white flowers creates a spring-inspired feel.

Small perforations on the side panels improve ventilation. The pull tab and branding elements come in a contrasting midnight navy shade. Soft padding and a sculpted midsole provide comfort and responsiveness. A durable rubber outsole with a herringbone traction pattern completes the build.

The delicate floral touch, combined with the sturdy Jordan craftsmanship, makes this pair a perfect nod to Mother's Day and everyday versatility.

Jordan Heir “Forget Me Not” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Heir “Forget Me Not” will be released on May 3rd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they drop.

Read More: Justin Timberlake x Nike Victory Tour 4 “Coffee” Is Limited And Expensive

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Forget-me-nots-Jordan-Air-Ship-From-Bud-To-Flower-FQ4123-105 Sneakers Jordan Air Ship x Forget-me-nots “From Bud To Flower” Photos 576
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Air Jordan 4 "Forget Me Not" Honors Mother’s Day 2.7K
air-jordan-4-forget-me-not-sneaker-news Sneakers The Air Jordan 4 "Forget Me Not" Is Made For Mother’s Day 2.3K
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Jordan Heir “Sail/Vapor Green” Officially Unveiled 553