Air Jordan 12 “Barons” Gets Official Images

Official photos of the Air Jordan 12 "Barons" have been released, and this new colorway is sure to impress. Inspired by Michael Jordan's time with the Birmingham Barons, the sneakers feature a sleek black and grey color scheme, mirroring the Barons' team colors. This subtle nod to Jordan’s baseball career adds a unique layer of history to the design. Silver lace locks provide a touch of sophistication, completing the look. Fans of Jordan’s legacy will appreciate this fresh take on a classic silhouette.
The Air Jordan 12 "Barons" honors Jordan’s baseball days while continuing the brand's tradition of blending sports history with street style. The black and grey tones make this pair versatile and easy to pair with a variety of outfits. Whether you’re a fan of Jordan's legacy or a sneaker enthusiast, the "Barons" colorway offers a stylish and meaningful addition to any collection. This release is perfect for those who appreciate the merging of sports history and modern fashion, showcasing Jordan Brand’s ability to tell stories through its designs.
"Barons" Air Jordan 12
The Air Jordan 12 "Barons" features a timeless grey and black color palette. Constructed from high-quality leather, this sneaker showcases a smooth silhouette with textured overlays for added depth. The signature Jumpman logo decorates the tongues, while black laces complete the look. To top it off, silver lace locks provide a polished touch. Overall, this is a historic design releasing in an iconic colorway.
Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 12 "Barons" will be released on September 28th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released.
