Air Jordan 12 "Barons" Surfaces Online: How To Buy

Just over 1 month until this pair drops.

The Air Jordan 12 is set to impress with its new "Barons" colorway, drawing inspiration from Michael Jordan's brief baseball career with the Birmingham Barons. This upcoming release showcases a sleek black and grey color scheme, reminiscent of the Barons' team colors, offering a subtle nod to this unique chapter in Jordan's sporting life. The design is elegantly completed with silver lace locks, adding a touch of sophistication to the overall aesthetic.

The Air Jordan 12 "Barons" not only pays homage to Jordan's baseball days but also continues the legacy of the Jordan brand in merging sports history with street style. The black and grey palette ensures versatility, making these kicks a perfect match for a wide range of outfits. Fans of the brand and sneaker collectors alike will appreciate the historical significance and stylish look of this release. Whether you’re a sneakerhead or just a fan of Jordan’s rich sports legacy, the "Barons" colorway is a must-have, blending sports history with contemporary fashion in a way that only Jordan Brand can.

The Air Jordan 12 "Barons" boasts a classic grey and black color scheme. Made from premium leather, this shoe flaunts a sleek silhouette accented with textured overlays. The iconic Jumpman logo adorns the tongues and black laces are also present. Adding a nice finishing touch, silver lace locks give a shiny aspect. Overall, this is a historic silhouette that's releasing in a classic colorway.