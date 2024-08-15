A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 “Black” Official Release Details

The pair joins the "While You Were Sleeping" collection.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the raffle for the A Ma Maniere Air Jordan 3 "While You Were Sleeping" is now open on the A Ma Maniere website . These exclusive sneakers officially drop on August 20th at 11 AM EST at amamaniere.com and all A Ma Maniére store locations. Available while supplies last, they are priced at $225, with sizes ranging from women's 5 to women's 16.5. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a gray rubber sole paired with a white midsole. Additionally, the upper is crafted from black leather, accented by dark violet overlays. Black A Ma Maniere branding adorns the tongues, while Nike branding enhances the heels. Furthermore, dark accents on the tongues introduce a pop of color. This WMNS edition will be exclusively available in women's sizes.

The design is complemented by a contrasting sail midsole against the black upper, adding depth and enhancing the visual appeal. Vibrant purple accents provide a striking pop of color, making the sneaker even more compelling. With the release details now public, anticipation is mounting as sneakerheads prepare to add this exclusive piece to their collections . This Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere is not just another release; it's a significant part of a broader collection that's set to captivate the sneaker community. Keep reading to discover more about the official release information and secure your pair.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.