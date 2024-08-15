A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 “Black” Official Release Details

The Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere collaboration introduces the striking "Black" colorway as part of the new "While You Were Sleeping" collection, which features a variety of unique sneakers. Official release details have now been revealed, allowing fans to get a detailed look at this exciting drop. This version blends traditional elements with contemporary style, highlighted by a sleek black upper with grey and purple accents. The iconic Air Jordan 3 silhouette is celebrated, appealing to sneaker enthusiasts globally, and crafted from premium materials.
The design is complemented by a contrasting sail midsole against the black upper, adding depth and enhancing the visual appeal. Vibrant purple accents provide a striking pop of color, making the sneaker even more compelling. With the release details now public, anticipation is mounting as sneakerheads prepare to add this exclusive piece to their collections. This Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere is not just another release; it's a significant part of a broader collection that's set to captivate the sneaker community. Keep reading to discover more about the official release information and secure your pair.
"Black" A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3
The sneakers feature a gray rubber sole paired with a white midsole. Additionally, the upper is crafted from black leather, accented by dark violet overlays. Black A Ma Maniere branding adorns the tongues, while Nike branding enhances the heels. Furthermore, dark accents on the tongues introduce a pop of color. This WMNS edition will be exclusively available in women's sizes.
Official Release Details
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the raffle for the A Ma Maniere Air Jordan 3 "While You Were Sleeping" is now open on the A Ma Maniere website. These exclusive sneakers officially drop on August 20th at 11 AM EST at amamaniere.com and all A Ma Maniére store locations. Available while supplies last, they are priced at $225, with sizes ranging from women's 5 to women's 16.5. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]