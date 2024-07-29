Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere "Black" Officially Revealed

After many months, an official look is finally here.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere "Black" will be released on August 21st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers have a gray rubber sole combined with a white midsole. The upper is crafted from black leather, highlighted by dark violet overlays. Black A Ma Maniere branding appears on the tongues, while the heels feature Nike branding. Dark accents on the tongues add a pop of color. This WMNS edition will be available exclusively in women's sizes.

A standout feature is the sail midsole, which contrasts beautifully with the black color scheme. This subtle design choice adds depth and dimension, enhancing the overall aesthetic. Purple accents provide a vibrant pop, making the design even more eye-catching . As excitement is building for the Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere release, sneakerheads are eager to secure this exclusive pair for their collections. Overall, this release is going to be a massive hit among the sneakerhead community.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.