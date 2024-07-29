Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere "Black" Officially Revealed

The latest collaboration between Air Jordan 3 and A Ma Maniere is turning heads with its stunning "Black" colorway. Now that official photos are out, fans can finally get a high-definition look at this exciting release. This edition combines classic design with modern flair, featuring a sleek black upper accented by grey and purple touches. The iconic Air Jordan 3 silhouette remains front and center, capturing the hearts of sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. Crafted with premium materials, this collaboration is a must-have for any collection.
A standout feature is the sail midsole, which contrasts beautifully with the black color scheme. This subtle design choice adds depth and dimension, enhancing the overall aesthetic. Purple accents provide a vibrant pop, making the design even more eye-catching. As excitement is building for the Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere release, sneakerheads are eager to secure this exclusive pair for their collections. Overall, this release is going to be a massive hit among the sneakerhead community.
"Black" A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3
The sneakers have a gray rubber sole combined with a white midsole. The upper is crafted from black leather, highlighted by dark violet overlays. Black A Ma Maniere branding appears on the tongues, while the heels feature Nike branding. Dark accents on the tongues add a pop of color. This WMNS edition will be available exclusively in women's sizes.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere "Black" will be released on August 21st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]