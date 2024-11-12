Jordan Flight Court Features Leather Build In “White/Black”

A new look for the Flight Court.

The Jordan Flight Court is set to release in a sharp "White/Black" colorway. This new version features a clean white leather build, giving the shoe a sleek and premium look. The black accents on the Swoosh and heel counter add contrast, enhancing the design. These classic colors make the Jordan Flight Court "White/Black" versatile and stylish. The shoe blends the iconic Jordan design with modern elements, offering both performance and style. A white midsole completes the clean look, while a durable black rubber outsole ensures great traction.

The "White/Black" colorway offers a timeless, understated twist to the Jordan Flight Court. It’s perfect for both athletic performance and casual wear. As one of Jordan Brand's top silhouettes, the Flight Court provides comfort, support, and responsiveness. Whether on the court or off, this sneaker delivers. Sneaker enthusiasts who appreciate classic designs and durable materials will definitely want to pick up this release. The Jordan Flight Court "White/Black" is sure to be a popular choice when it drops soon.

"White/Black" Jordan Flight Court

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a sail midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white leather base, with matching white leather overlays with black details throughout. Further, black Flight branding is on the sides. Finally, black branding is on the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Flight Court “White/Black” will be released sometime this holiday. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. With its sleek design and versatile colorway, this release is sure to be a hit among sneakerheads. Don’t miss out on securing your pair when they drop, as they’re bound to fly off the shelves fast!

Image via Nike