Jordan Flight Court Debuts Vibrant "Malachite" Colorway This Christmas

BYBen Atkinson
A colorful green look with red accents.

The Jordan Flight Court is set to drop in an eye-catching "Malachite" colorway. This new release features a vibrant green upper made of soft suede, giving the shoe a smooth and premium look. The bold green is complemented by pops of vibrant red accents on the eyelets, adding contrast and energy to the design. These striking colors make the Jordan Flight Court "Malachite" stand out in any collection. The shoe combines the classic Jordan style with modern design elements, offering both performance and aesthetic appeal. A clean white midsole adds balance to the overall look, while a gum rubber outsole enhances durability and traction.

The "Malachite" colorway brings a fresh twist to the Jordan Flight Court, making it ideal for both on-court action and everyday wear. As one of Jordan Brand's most popular silhouettes, the Flight Court is designed for comfort and stability, with a focus on responsiveness. Whether you're playing ball or just sporting the style, this sneaker delivers. Fans of vibrant colorways and premium materials will not want to miss out on this release. The Jordan Flight Court "Malachite" is sure to turn heads when it arrives in the coming weeks.

"Malachite" Jordan Flight Court

The sneakers feature a sail rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the shoes are comprised of a vibrant green nubuck, with more vibrant suede overlays. Also, green laces and a green tongue complete the design. Vibrant red accents are located by the tongue and also on the front of the shoes.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Jordan Flight Court "Malachite" will be released sometime this holiday. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they drop.

