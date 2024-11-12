Nike Air Force 1 Low To Celebrate "Year Of The Snake"

Another pair joins the 2025 CNY collection.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Year of the Snake" is a standout release, combining classic design with rich symbolism. The colorway features a clean white leather base with elegant touches of gold and red, creating a sophisticated look. The standout detail is the snake-inspired leather, which wraps around the heel. The Air Force 1 Low continues to impress with its smooth lines, providing a timeless silhouette. Further details include a gold Swoosh and embossed branding, adding an extra layer of luxury to the design.

The shoe also showcases a snake print pattern on the tongue, adding depth to the overall look. The creamy white sole contrasts nicely with the bold color accents. This special release brings new energy to the iconic silhouette, blending heritage and innovation seamlessly. The combination of premium materials and subtle details makes this colorway a must-have for collectors and sneaker enthusiasts. Whether you're a fan of Air Force 1 or looking for a unique piece to celebrate the Chinese New Year, the "Year of the Snake" colorway promises to be a memorable addition.

"Year Of The Snake" Nike Air Force 1 Low

The sneakers feature a tan rubber sole and a matching midsole. The uppers of the shoes are comprised of sail leather, with loght brown overlays. Further, a light brown Swoosh and half-sail, half-brown laces complete the design. Finally, the tongues and heels feature Nike branding on snakeskin materials.

More Photos

Hypebeast reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Year Of The Snake” will be released sometime in 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. This collaboration offers a fresh twist on the iconic sneaker, blending traditional design with cultural references. The anticipation surrounding this drop is growing, with sneakerheads eager to add this bold, culturally rich piece to their collections. Let us know your thoughts on this release in the comments below.

