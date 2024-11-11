Nike GT Hustle 3 and Paige Bueckers Team Up This December

A vibrant display of blues and purples.

Official photos of the Nike GT Hustle 3, in collaboration with WNBA star Paige Bueckers, have just been released. This sneaker, set to drop in December 2024, marks a historic milestone as Bueckers becomes the first college player to have a signature shoe with Nike. Known for her outstanding play as a UConn guard, Bueckers’ sneaker represents her journey and honors her success in women’s basketball. The GT Hustle 3’s colorway blends light blue, white, fuchsia, and purple, reflecting her bold and energetic personality.

The design is filled with personal touches, such as the area codes “860” for UConn and “612” for her hometown of Edina, Minnesota, featured on the tongue. “Be You, Be Great,” her father’s motivational message, is inscribed on the heel, offering encouragement. The shoe also showcases her last name in a fun “Buckets” design, a nod to her scoring ability. With these meaningful details, the Paige Bueckers x Nike GT Hustle 3 is more than just a basketball shoe—it’s a statement. It’s a must-have for sneakerheads, fans of Paige Bueckers, and anyone who appreciates the blend of style and performance.

Nike GT Hustle 3 x Paige Bueckers

The sneakers feature a blue and purple speckled sole with a white midsole accented by bright colors. The uppers are made of a light blue knit material. Additionally, a purple Swoosh appears on the sides. Moreover, as mentioned, numerous personal touches are incorporated throughout the sneakers as a tribute to Paige and her career.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike GT Hustle 3 x Paige Bueckers will be released on December 7th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $190 when they are released.

