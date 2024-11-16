Nike Dunk Low To Join “Year Of The Snake” Collection

Looks like we could be seeing this look in many different silhouettes.

The Nike Dunk Low is set to celebrate the "Year of the Snake" with an exciting new colorway. This sneaker blends classic Dunk styling with elements inspired by the Chinese zodiac. The upper is crafted from smooth leather, featuring a mix of neutral tones and bold details. Further, a standout feature is the green snake-inspired texture on the side panels, adding a unique touch. The design features a red Swoosh and red accents on the heel and tongue branding. Also, these color choices are symbolic, representing the snake’s traits of wisdom and agility.

This sneaker is joining the Nike Air Force 1 Low in the "Year of the Snake" collection, highlighting Nike’s commitment to celebrating cultural milestones. The combination of neutral tones and bold red and green accents gives the Dunk Low a vibrant yet elegant look. Also, as with many releases tied to the zodiac, this pair blends tradition with modern flair, appealing to sneakerheads and collectors alike. The Nike Dunk Low "Year of the Snake" will make a statement with its unique color blocking and symbolic design. Fans of both the Dunk silhouette and limited-edition collaborations will surely be excited for this drop. Look out for its release in early 2025!

"Year Of The Snake" Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via size?

The sneakers feature a brown rubber sole and a sail midsole. Also, the uppers of the shoes are comprised of olive leather, with sail leather overlays. Further, an olive Swoosh is on the sides in leather, with a much smaller, darker olive Swoosh near the toebox. Finally, the tongues and heels feature Nike branding on snakeskin materials.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Year Of The Snake” will be released sometime in 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Let us know your thoughts on this release in the comments below. Don’t miss out on this unique addition to the Dunk Low lineup. Be ready to grab a pair as soon as they drop — these are sure to fly off the shelves!

Image via size?