Jordan Flight Court "Quai 54" Unveiled With Bold New Design

Image via Nike
The Jordan Flight Court "Quai 54" celebrates the legendary Paris streetball tournament with a sleek mix of suede and mesh.

The Jordan Flight Court "Quai 54" colorway honors the legendary Parisian streetball tournament. Jordan Brand has long been a sponsor of the annual Quai 54 event, celebrating the global influence of basketball. This latest release combines classic Jordan aesthetics with performance-driven updates. The low-top silhouette provides versatility, making it suitable for both casual wear and on-court action. Jordan Brand's connection to Quai 54 runs deep. Since the early 2000s, the tournament has drawn top talent from around the world. Each year, Nike and Jordan Brand drop exclusive sneakers inspired by the event.

The Flight Court "Quai 54" keeps that tradition alive with a clean, modern design that nods to the tournament's roots. The sneaker features a mix of suede and mesh, blending style and breathability. A neutral base allows the bold yellow and black details to pop. The Quai 54 logo appears on the heels, reinforcing its connection to the streetball scene. Jordan Flight branding adds a premium touch, while the midsole balances vintage tones with fresh energy. The latest images showcase the sneaker from multiple angles. Overall, the mix of textures, the carefully placed branding, and the tournament-inspired details make this a must-have for collectors and players alike.

Jordan Flight Court “Quai 54”
Image via Nike

The Jordan Flight Court "Quai 54" blends performance with heritage. The upper combines suede and mesh for a mix of durability and breathability. Also, a soft cream base is accented by bold yellow highlights and black branding. The Quai 54 logo is embroidered on the heel, reinforcing its streetball connection. A vintage-style midsole and grippy outsole complete the design, offering both style and function for everyday wear.

Jordan Flight Court “Quai 54” Release Date

Sole Retriever reports that the Jordan Flight Court “Quai 54” will be released sometime in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $100 when they drop.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

