Jordan Brand Unveils The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Quai 54"

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Quai 54" delivers a striking blend of heritage and street-ready style. As part of Jordan Brand’s ongoing collaboration with the annual Quai 54 streetball tournament in Paris, this edition of the AJ1 Low pays tribute to the global basketball culture that the event represents. Featuring a mix of black and tour yellow, the sneaker stands out. It also has sharp contrast stitching, premium materials, and the signature Quai 54 branding. Since its debut in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 has remained a symbol of both basketball excellence and sneaker culture. The low-top variation provides a more casual alternative while retaining the classic DNA that made the silhouette legendary.

This latest Quai 54 edition continues Jordan Brand’s tradition of merging sport and style, offering a fresh take on a classic sneaker. The attached images highlight the sneaker’s bold color blocking and detailed craftsmanship. From the rich black suede overlays to the crisp yellow underlays, every element of the design reinforces its connection to the iconic streetball tournament. The Quai 54 logo on the heel further cements its significance, making this release a must-have for fans of both Jordan Brand and global basketball culture.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Quai 54" features a bold black and tour yellow color scheme with premium suede overlays and canvas underlays. Vibrant contrast stitching adds a dynamic touch, while the Quai 54 logo appears on the lateral heel. A black midsole and yellow outsole complete the design, making this sneaker a standout tribute to the world’s most iconic streetball tournament.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Quai 54” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Expect more details to surface as the release date approaches.

