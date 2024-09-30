Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Quai 54 Coming Soon: Mockup Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is preparing to drop in the vibrant "Quai 54" colorway, celebrating the renowned streetball tournament held in Paris. This edition features a bold mix of colors, including a striking black base complemented by bright yellow and red accents. The shoe showcases premium materials, emphasizing quality and craftsmanship. The standout feature of the "Quai 54" colorway is its unique design, which incorporates playful elements inspired by the culture and energy of streetball. The iconic Swoosh in red pops against the black leather upper, while the yellow detailing on the heel and toe adds a dynamic flair.
The classic silhouette maintains its timeless appeal, making it suitable for both on-court performance and casual wear. With its eye-catching color palette and attention to detail, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Quai 54" is poised to be a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike. As anticipation builds for this release, fans are eager to see how this collaboration captures the spirit of streetball. Keep an eye out for the launch, as this sneaker is sure to turn heads and elevate any outfit.
Quai 54 x Air Jordan 1 Low OG
These sneakers feature a red rubber sole with a clean white midsole. Also, the base is made of black and yellow leather, with more black leather overlays. Further, a red Nike Swoosh decorates the sides, along with black laces and a black tongue. Red Nike branding on the tongue matches the leather accents. The heels have the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo in black stitching, giving them a classic look. Finally the Quai 54 logo is imprinted on the sides.
Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Quai 54 is going to drop on March 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.
