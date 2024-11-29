Jordan Flight Court To Join Forces With Who Decides War

A big collab between Jordan and a fashion-forward label.

The Jordan Flight Court is gearing up for a collaboration with the brand Who Decides War. This pair arrives in a sleek black and red colorway, combining style with premium craftsmanship. It incorporates high-end materials like nubuck, leather, and canvas for a textured and luxurious finish. Unique bespoke stitching adds a custom flair, while the standout “The World Is Your Court” message on the inner tongues inspires empowerment and individuality. This collaboration truly showcases the brand’s artistic touch. Who Decides War is a New York-based fashion label led by designer Ev Bravado.

The brand is known for its focus on intricate embroidery, detailed craftsmanship, and storytelling through clothing. With roots in self-expression and a message of peace, Who Decides War often blends streetwear aesthetics with deeper cultural and spiritual narratives. This collaboration reflects those values, merging Jordan Brand's athletic heritage with artistic innovation. Moreover, the Jordan Flight Court x Who Decides War stands out for its storytelling. The details elevate the sneaker beyond functionality, making it a piece of art. Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of the brand alike are excited about this meaningful release.

Who Decides War x Jordan Flight Court

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a sail, black, and red rubber sole, and a black midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a black leather base, with matching black overlays with black details throughout. Further, red details include the Jordan Jumpman on the tongues and by the laces. Also the heels features a red Jumpman. Finally, the inner tongues feature “The World Is Your Court."

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Flight Court x Who Decides War will be released on December 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they drop. Moreover, this collaboration is expected to sell out quickly due to its unique design. Additionally, the bespoke details and premium materials make this release a standout. Finally, fans of both Jordan Brand and Who Decides War are already buzzing with anticipation.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike