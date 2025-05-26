The Travis Scott x Jordan 1 High “Reverse” Might Never Release

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Reverse” might not have a release date, but it’s already making noise. Travis was spotted rocking the pair, giving fans their first real look at what could be his next sneaker moment.

The design flips the familiar formula with subtle tweaks, but the energy is still very much the same. This sneaker, like most of Travis’s Jordan collaborations, leans into earthy tones and bold branding.

The backwards Swoosh instantly signals that signature Cactus Jack flair, while the neutral suede overlays and aged midsole keep things grounded. Whether it drops or not, it’s another notch in the ongoing Travis x Jordan story that keeps people guessing.

The Air Jordan 1 continues to be a canvas for high-profile collaborations, and Travis Scott’s versions have been among the most hyped. Since 2019, every release has driven resale prices sky high and reshaped how collabs are approached.

This “Reverse” version doesn’t break the mold, it just builds on it. And with no confirmed release plans, the mystery only adds to the buzz. Looking at the on-foot photos, you can tell this pair would turn heads.

Every detail hits, from the color blocking to the branding. Even if it stays a personal pair, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Reverse” has already left its mark.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Reverse” features a familiar mix of white tumbled leather, dark brown suede, and a large reverse black Swoosh. Red Nike Air tags on the tongue pop against the earthy upper.