Nike Foamposite "Pine Green" Drops Soon With New Detailed Photos

New detailed images of the Nike Foamposite "Pine Green" highlight the winter-ready colorway ahead of its release later this month.

Nike is closing out the month with a heavy hitter asew detailed images of the Nike Foamposite “Pine Green” have surfaced. And they make the upcoming release look even stronger than expected.

Foamposite drops have been gaining momentum again, and this one feels like it’s lining up to be one of the biggest of the year. The metallic green shell has that perfect winter look, shifting shades under the light while keeping the classic rugged feel that Foams are known for.

The Foamposite line always hits a certain nostalgia nerve, especially for people who grew up during its peak era. “Pine Green” taps into that while still feeling fresh. The black accents, icy outsole, and carbon fiber shank all come together cleanly, giving the pair a simple, sharp look that works on and off the court.

With a release set for later this month, pairs will go fast. This is one of those colorways that looks even better the closer you zoom in, and the new images do a great job showing that off, so expect a big launch.

Winter-friendly colors, a loved silhouette, and a finish that pops without being loud always make for a strong release. The “Pine Green” Foamposite is shaping up to be a must-pick-up for longtime fans and newcomers.

Nike Foamposite “Pine Green”

The Nike Foamposite Pine Green features a metallic green shell that shifts in the light. Black mesh and suede panels sit up top and create that winter, durable look.

Also the Swoosh is glossy and bold and definitely blends in. The outsole has an icy blue tint and further, the carbon fiber shank adds a classic Foamposite look. Green accents show up on the tongue and heel tabs. Overall the shoe looks durable and clean.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Pine Green” will be released on December 19th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they drop.

