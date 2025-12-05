Cardi B Says She Refuses To Overthink Next Album

Cardi B is back in reflection mode, and this time she is taking fans behind the curtain of her creative process. Her most recent album Am I the Drama? arrived in September and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. However, that project was seven years in the making and now Cardi is saying next time, she doesn't want to overthink as much. During a recent Spaces session, the Bronx superstar opened up about how she plans to approach her next project after realizing she has been putting too much pressure on herself in the studio.

“One thing I’mma do for my next project or my next song, I wanna go with something that makes me feel good and makes me happy,” she told fans. She admitted she tends to overthink every detail. Sometimes working on a single track for nearly two weeks because she wants it perfect. But ironically, the songs she stresses over the most are not always the ones listeners gravitate toward. “The songs people like are the songs that to me were just a breeze to do,” she said, pointing to fan favorite “ErrTime” as an example. “I didn’t really think too much.”

Cardi said the experience of creating her album Am I the Drama? taught her to loosen her grip and trust her instincts. “Next project, I hope that I just release things,” she added. She explained that the laid back tracks where she relaxes, vibes, and stops overanalyzing are the ones fans love the most. “I’m just gonna give it to y’all.”

Cardi B Speaks On Her Creative Process

She also revealed the album was originally supposed to have more features. Some artists took too long to send vocals, while others delivered verses that simply did not match the energy she envisioned. “Some people played and some people actually turned in their vocals, but I didn’t feel like they fit.”

And then there is the ongoing conversation about her subject matter. Cardi pushed back on the idea that all she raps about is sex, saying fans ignore the bars about her life, confidence, and street energy. “Most of my songs I’m not even mentioning it. I brag about my gangster s—t,” she said. “People pay attention to that when it comes to female rap. Please y’all just wanna pop that p—y.”