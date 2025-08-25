Jordan Luka 4 "Gone Camping" Brings Outdoor Vibes

The Jordan Luka 4 "Gone Camping" brings an outdoors-inspired design to Luka Doncic’s signature basketball sneaker.

The Jordan Luka 4 “Gone Camping” is set to release in early September, marking the latest colorway for Luka Doncic’s signature sneaker. This pair continues a theme Luka has played with before.

After dropping a “Gone Fishing” look, he’s now leaning into the same idea of escape, stepping away from the hardwood and into the outdoors. The Luka line has built a reputation for blending performance with personality.

Each model emphasizes control and stability to match Luka’s unique style of play. At the same time, Jordan Brand has used the line to experiment with fun colorways that reflect his life beyond basketball. “Gone Camping” fits right into that story.

It ties Luka’s competitive edge with his appreciation for unplugging and enjoying time away from the game. Over the years, Jordan Brand has shown a knack for giving its signature athletes personal storytelling moments through sneakers.

From his love for fishing to his nods to Slovenia, each release has carried meaning while still being built to perform. The newly surfaced photos highlight the outdoors-inspired theme through bold colors and embroidered details.

It’s a look that feels just as comfortable off the court as it does in game situations, making the “Gone Camping” a standout addition to the Luka 4 line.

Jordan Luka 4 "Gone Camping"
The Jordan Luka 4 “Gone Camping” features a vibrant orange base accented with forest green overlays and detailing. The upper mixes mesh and synthetic textures, layered with patterns that mimic outdoor gear aesthetics.

A standout detail comes on the heel, where embroidered mountain and tree graphics reinforce the camping theme. Dark green laces and lining add contrast, while a gum outsole completes the rugged look.

The midsole carries Jordan’s performance cushioning, designed to handle Luka’s pace and stepbacks. This colorway balances function with lifestyle appeal, nodding to nature while staying true to Doncic’s on-court needs.

Jordan Luka 4 "Gone Camping" Release Date

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Luka 4 “Gone Camping” will release on September 4th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released

