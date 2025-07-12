Jordan Luka 4 “Light Orewood Brown/Tangerine” Is Fall Ready

The Jordan Luka 4 “Light Orewood Brown Tangerine” brings a fresh tone to Luka Doncic’s growing signature line. With its soft mix of light orewood brown, tangerine, and hits of hemp, this fall release dials things back from the loud colorways we’ve seen in past Luka models.

It keeps the same performance backbone, including a Cushlon midsole and IsoPlate stability system that supports Doncic’s quick stop-start movements. A Zoom Air unit in the forefoot adds spring where it matters.

And of course, the embroidered bear claw on the heel gives it that signature Luka personality. The Luka line has steadily carved out a lane of its own in Jordan Brand’s basketball catalog.

It’s not chasing retro nostalgia or chasing trends, it’s performance-focused with just the right amount of personal detail.

With this latest colorway, the aesthetic edges closer to lifestyle territory without losing sight of what the shoe’s built for. The soft palette might be new, but the mindset stays the same.

Jordan Luka 4 “Light Orewood Brown/Tangerine”

Image via Nike

This Jordan Luka 4 colorway features a blend of tan mesh and suede across the upper, with light tangerine textile inserts adding warmth along the side. Pink accents line the collar and tongue, contrasting the brown laces and tongue logo.

The heel sports a suede overlay stamped with a bear claw graphic. A full Cushlon midsole provides a smooth ride, while the green outsole wraps up the look with a subtle punch.

Performance tech remains intact with Zoom Air in the forefoot and the IsoPlate system underfoot, built for Luka’s game.

House Of Heat reports that the Jordan Luka 4 “Light Orewood Brown/Tangerine” will begin the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released.

Image via Nike