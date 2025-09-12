Jordan Luka 4 “Safari” Turns Up The Energy

jordan-luka-4-safari-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Jordan Luka 4 “Safari” brings bold design and performance-driven details to Luka Dončić’s latest signature sneaker.

The Jordan Luka 4 “Safari” is the latest standout colorway for Luka Doncic’s signature line. The pair blends bold design with the performance-first mindset that defines the Dallas Mavericks star.

Nike and Jordan Brand continue to evolve Luka’s sneaker line, balancing innovation with unique storytelling. The “Safari” edition shows how his line can push style forward without losing its on-court edge.

The Luka line debuted in 2022, giving one of the NBA’s brightest young talents his own spotlight. Each model has built on the last, improving cushioning, traction, and support. The Luka 4 continues that tradition, adding fresh design elements while staying true to the DNA of his sneakers.

Luka has always embraced flair on the court, and his shoes reflect that same creativity. This “Safari” release highlights just how much Jordan Brand invests in Luka’s long-term story. Signature sneakers are more than just performance gear, they’re cultural markers that tie players to fans.

The Safari print and color blocking bring energy while honoring one of Nike’s most iconic design motifs. These photos show the mix of peach tones, black overlays, and neon green outsoles that define the look.

It’s another example of Jordan Brand giving Luka sneakers that resonate both on hardwood and on the street.

Jordan Luka 4 “Safari”
jordan-luka-4-safari-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Jordan Luka 4 “Safari” comes dressed in a striking mix of black, peach, and green. The upper uses engineered mesh with textured overlays patterned in a safari-style print. Black dominates the midfoot and heel, while peach panels bring contrast across the toe box.

A Cushlon midsole provides cushioning and responsiveness, supported by a low-cut design for mobility. The outsole glows with neon green traction, adding a pop of energy.

Luka’s signature logo appears on the tongue, while small Jumpman branding accents the midsole and heel. The sneaker perfectly balances flair, performance, and heritage design.

Jordan Luka 4 “Safari” Release Date

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Luka 4 “Safari” will release on September 20th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they are released

jordan-luka-4-safari-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
jordan-luka-4-safari-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

