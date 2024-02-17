Air Jordan 1 High 85 “Metallic Burgundy” Gets Release Delay

The release of the Air Jordan 1 High 85, a revered classic, has been pushed back to June of this year. This iconic silhouette pays homage to its original 1985 counterpart, boasting premium leather construction for a vintage feel and exceptional quality. Anticipated next is the arrival of the "Metallic Burgundy" colorway, injecting a fresh twist into the timeless design. This iteration combines sleek burgundy tones with metallic accents, offering a striking and contemporary look while honoring its retro roots.

Despite the delay, sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the release of the Air Jordan 1 High 85, renowned for its high-top design and iconic Nike branding. Its enduring popularity transcends generations, serving as both a symbol of basketball culture and a fashion staple. Whether on the court or the streets, the sneaker continues to make a bold statement, and the upcoming "Metallic Burgundy" colorway will captivate fans and collectors alike, adding another chapter to its storied legacy.

"Metallic Burgundy" Air Jordan 1 High 85

The sneakers boast a metallic burgundy rubber sole complemented by a clean white midsole. White leather forms the foundation of the uppers, adorned with additional white leather overlays. Along the sides, a metallic burgundy swoosh stands out, accompanied by leather accents and the iconic Wings logo. Burgundy branding accents the tongue, completing the cohesive color scheme. Overall, these sneakers offer a sleek aesthetic with a classic silhouette.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High 85 “Metallic Burgundy” will be released on June 22nd. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

