Nike Dunk Low “University Gold” Release Details Revealed

Get ready for a vibrant addition to your sneaker rotation with the upcoming Nike Dunk Low in "University Gold" colorway. This eye-catching iteration of the classic silhouette features a bold combination of black and university gold hues, adding a pop of color to any outfit. Crafted with premium materials and built for comfort, the Nike Dunk Low offers a sleek and stylish look with unbeatable performance. Whether you're hitting the streets or just kicking back, these sneakers are sure to make a statement.

The "University Gold" colorway pays homage to Nike's rich heritage while adding a modern twist to the iconic Dunk Low silhouette. With its bold color scheme and timeless design, these shoes are a must-have for any sneaker enthusiast. Stay tuned for the release of the Nike Dunk Low "University Gold" colorway and be sure to grab a pair to elevate your sneaker game. With its striking color combination and versatile style, these sneakers are sure to become a standout addition to your collection.

“University Gold” Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. The upper features a hemp woven base with university gold leather overlays and a university gold leather Swoosh. Also, you can find Nike branding in university gold and white on the tongue and heel, with university gold laces. Overall, these sneakers take on a cohesive colorway that features a beautiful shade of university gold. Overall, these sneakers are set to be a fan favorite.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Dunk Low “University Gold” will be released in the Summer of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

