Nike Dunk Low “University Gold” Drop Details

Get ready for a dash of style with the Nike Dunk Low, especially with the upcoming "University Gold" edition. These sneakers are all about keeping it fresh and vibrant. The "University Gold" colorway brings a clean and crisp look with its white base, giving off a versatile vibe for any outfit. Picture yourself strolling on campus in these kicks – that's the cool factor they bring. The standout university gold accents add a pop of color, making a bold statement without going overboard. The Nike Dunk Low is a classic choice for sneaker lovers, and the "University Gold" edition takes it up a notch.

Comfort and style go hand in hand, making these kicks a staple for any casual day out. Sneakerheads are buzzing with anticipation for the release of these gold-accented gems. If you're into uncomplicated coolness with a splash of vibrant style, keep an eye out for the Nike Dunk Low "University Gold" – the perfect blend of simplicity and boldness for your feet. Step into a world of freshness with these upcoming kicks.

Read More: Nike Air Max 90 Futura “Give Her Flowers” Official Photos

“University Gold” Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a university gold rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The upper features a white leather base with more white leather black overlays. The Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, also in university gold leather. White laces and a white heel tab complete the design. University gold Nike branding can be found on both the tongues and heels. Overall, this pair features a clean colorway, combining white and university gold tones, to create a cohesive sneaker.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Dunk Low “University Gold” will be released on March 9th.. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Sabrina 1 “Brooklyn’s Finest” Officially Revealed

[Via]

Check Out These Most Wanted Kicks To Get For Valentine's Day

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy