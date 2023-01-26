If you are a fan of the OG Jordan 1, then you probably love the Air Jordan 1 High ’85. This is a sneaker that includes the original cut of the Air Jordan 1. Overall, it is a sneaker that is designed to reach out to older sneakerheads. Additionally, it helps bring back the history of Nike.

Throughout the last few years, this silhouette has gotten some dope colorways. Of course, these colorways are originals. After all, why bring back the original cut of the shoe if you’re going to give it whacky color schemes? In fact, the next Jordan 1 High ’85 is going to be as classic as you can get.

Image via Nike

A New Air Jordan 1 High ’85

In the official images down below, you can see that this shoe is simply called “Black-White.” Overall, it is easy to see why this is the case. Black and white shoes have always been iconic, and it is a combination that works well with practically every single

Firstly, this shoe starts out with a nice white leather base. The white leather appears on the toe box and side panels, as well as the midsole, tongue, and cuff. Secondly, the overlays here are all black, including the Nike swoosh. All-in-all, this shoe has that panda look that fans know and love so much.

Black-White – Image via Nike

If you are big into the history of Jordan Brand, then these will likely be for you. At the end of the day, you can never go wrong with adding another Air Jordan 1 to your collection.

Release Details

If you want to go out and grab these, you will be able to do so as of February 15th for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of these kicks, down in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 High – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

