Eminem’s Grandson Adorably Recreates One Of His Iconic Looks

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Eminem performs during the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Earlier this year, Eminem officially became a grandpa when his daughter Hailie Jade gave birth to her first child.

In April of this year, Eminem and his family reached yet another exciting milestone. His daughter, Hailie Jade, gave birth to her first child. She shared the big news with a sweet Instagram post. She also gave her followers a first glimpse at the infant, who she named Elliot Marshall McClintock. While he's only a few months old now, he's already paying tribute to his Grammy-winning grandpa. This is evidenced by a hilarious new photo shared by Hailie on her Instagram story earlier this week.

The photo was captured by Complex, and shows him rocking an iconic red-and-green “Rap Boy” superhero outfit. The look was inspired by Eminem's 2009 “Without Me” music video. The onesie is available for purchase on the rapper's website, and is part of the collection of baby clothes inspired by his past looks that was released last month.

News of Hailie's pregnancy was first revealed to the world last October in Eminem's touching music video for his The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) song, "Temporary."

Eminem STANS Movie

Since welcoming her first child, the influencer and podcaster admits that she can relate to her father more than ever. During an interview with PEOPLE in June, for example, she described empathizing with his fight for privacy. "Having been in the spotlight for so long, I’ve learned the importance of balancing what I share publicly with what I keep private," she said. “Over time, I’ve come to understand the struggle my father faced — wanting to protect our privacy while also feeling proud and wanting to celebrate his kids.”

“I feel the same way now," Hailie continued. "I want to share the proud, joyful moments that mean a lot to me, especially as a parent, but I’m also intentional about keeping certain parts of our lives just for us.”

Baby Elliot's tribute to Eminem comes just ahead of the release of his new film, STANS. The film is set to hit theaters for just one weekend from August 7 to 10.

