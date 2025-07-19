Believe it or not, there are folks out there finding ways to downplay Clipse and their album Let God Sort Em Out. They may very well be Travis Scott or even Drake fans, but given how strong the record is, it's hard to see what you could find wrong with it. However, Justin Bieber apparently didn't think it was all that.

That's what his post-and-delete on his Instagram Story at least alluded to at the end of last weekend. Kerwin Frost a comedian and overall jack of all trades shared his thoughts both on Biebs' new effort, SWAG, and LGSEO.

He was clearly a bigger fan of the pop singer's project writing, "Justice is served. [@lilbieber] emptied the clip." Frost proceeded to trash the VA duo adding, "This is the only album that matters right now. This album is way better than the Clipse. Clipse is for bitter grown men who collect Kaws dolls and shop at Kith and Union."

JB reposted that to his account which Frost approved of. "Birds of a feather crash out together," he said in a separate post. Overall, it was quite shocking to see the "Baby" artist allegedly joining in on the shade, but Clipse are giving him the benefit of the doubt.

Clipse First Week Sales

In their latest interview with Big Boy, Malice and Pusha T shared that they really didn't take offense to it. As the older brother put it, "I didn't think nothin' left or right. I tend to -not specifically in this case- but I give people benefit of the doubt... don't know if you clickin' something, don't know if you reading it or not... I don't get into that."

Malice added, "People can be very specific if they want to be, but what does it mean to me? Nothing. We doin' what we doin' out here. The fans love it."

Pusha T also put a positive spin on it, relishing the fact that Clipse are being compared to global superstars like Justin Bieber. "Look at Clipse man…Amongst all of these names, and pop music…Look at what street hip hop is being measured up against."