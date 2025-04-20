Justin Bieber Dances To Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” At Coachella Amid Fan Concerns

Justin Bieber was recently spotted living his best life at Coachella, vibing to Kendrick Lamar's hit Drake diss track "Not Like Us."

Unfortunately, however, the footage has only managed to spark more concern for the performer's wellbeing. In recent months, he's been at the center of countless rumors about his mental and physical health, his family life, and more. Some social media users have even speculated that he's dealing with substance abuse issues, a theory that a rep for the "Baby" singer shut down back in February.

They called the false narrative "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive." Regardless, social media users in The Art Of Dialogue's X replies are sounding off with their own theories.

Others are joking that he definitely won't be collaborating with Drake now that this clip has surfaced, as earlier this month, the Toronto rapper admitted he reached out and never heard back. "Dm me if u wanna make music together," a post on Bieber's Instagram read. “I DM’d but no reply," Drake commented.

Justin Bieber Rumors

New of Bieber's Coachella shenanigans comes just a couple of weeks after Kanye West mentioned him in one of his bizarre X rants. At the time, the Chicago rapper revealed that he wants to sleep with Taylor Swift, and made some wild unfounded claims about the songstress' sex life.

"I’ll show you an example of racism," he wrote. "Justin Bieber and Harry styles f*cked Taylor swift from both sides and didn’t call me. Oh I forgot. I can’t hold water. ON EVEYTHIIING THIS TWEET IS ONE THOUSAND PERCENT TRUE." He followed up in more tweets, writing "I KNOW TAYLOR LIKE HOW THE F*CK HE KNOW THAT," and "IM MAD I HAVENT F*CKED TAYLOR SWIFT … YET."