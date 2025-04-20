Justin Bieber Dances To Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” At Coachella Amid Fan Concerns

BY Caroline Fisher 3.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Justin Bieber Kendrick Lamar Not Like Us Hip Hop News
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Recording artist Justin Bieber in attendance during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Fans suspect Drake no longer wants to collaborate with Justin Bieber after his festival shenanigans, despite his previous offer.

Justin Bieber was recently spotted living his best life at Coachella, vibing to Kendrick Lamar's hit Drake diss track "Not Like Us."

Unfortunately, however, the footage has only managed to spark more concern for the performer's wellbeing. In recent months, he's been at the center of countless rumors about his mental and physical health, his family life, and more. Some social media users have even speculated that he's dealing with substance abuse issues, a theory that a rep for the "Baby" singer shut down back in February.

They called the false narrative "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive." Regardless, social media users in The Art Of Dialogue's X replies are sounding off with their own theories.

Others are joking that he definitely won't be collaborating with Drake now that this clip has surfaced, as earlier this month, the Toronto rapper admitted he reached out and never heard back. "Dm me if u wanna make music together," a post on Bieber's Instagram read. “I DM’d but no reply," Drake commented.

Read More: Kanye West Bizarrely Alleges That Justin Bieber & Harry Styles Slept With Taylor Swift

Justin Bieber Rumors

New of Bieber's Coachella shenanigans comes just a couple of weeks after Kanye West mentioned him in one of his bizarre X rants. At the time, the Chicago rapper revealed that he wants to sleep with Taylor Swift, and made some wild unfounded claims about the songstress' sex life.

"I’ll show you an example of racism," he wrote. "Justin Bieber and Harry styles f*cked Taylor swift from both sides and didn’t call me. Oh I forgot. I can’t hold water. ON EVEYTHIIING THIS TWEET IS ONE THOUSAND PERCENT TRUE." He followed up in more tweets, writing "I KNOW TAYLOR LIKE HOW THE F*CK HE KNOW THAT," and "IM MAD I HAVENT F*CKED TAYLOR SWIFT … YET."

Shortly after, Daily Mail reported that Swift hit Ye with a cease-and-desist letter in response to his claims.

Read More: Drake Admits He DM'd Justin Bieber About Collaborating But Hasn't Heard Back

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage &amp; Audience Music Kanye West Bizarrely Alleges That Justin Bieber & Harry Styles Slept With Taylor Swift 9.4K
Taylor Swift Legal Action Kanye West Tweets Hip Hop News Music Taylor Swift Reportedly Takes Legal Action Against Kanye West Following His Wild Allegations 7.6K
The 40th American Music Awards - Backstage And Audience Music Drake Admits He DM'd Justin Bieber About Collaborating But Hasn't Heard Back 4.8K
Wale Puts Azealia Banks On Blast Hip Hop News Music Azealia Banks Cheers On Taylor Swift To Clap Back At Kanye West 2.9K