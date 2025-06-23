Justin Bieber might be a bit of a meme now thanks to his paparazzi confrontation, but he's dealing with a lot of serious stuff right now beyond what the Internet sees. Still, he often posts some comical content of his own, even if his recent Instagram Story post on Sunday (June 23) seemed to fuel divorce rumors with Hailey Bieber.

This comes via a TMZ report, who caught how the Canadian superstar allegedly posted a clip on his IG about someone joking about a "b***h" giving him the silent treatment. To be clear, there's nothing explicitly linking this to Hailey or unfounded and speculative divorce rumors. It could be about something else entirely. But given the current focuses in the headlines and the social media narratives around them, it's not the best look.

"B***h, if you giving me a silent treatment, at least tell me why!" the man in the video remarked. "I have anxiety and I have overthinking. Left and right, they go hand in hand. If you give me any room for error, there will be error! Now you cheated!"

Furthermore, the reason why divorce rumors swirled in the first place was because Hailey Bieber went without her wedding ring around New York City last week. But again, this is just a speculative interpretation, so take all of this with a massive grain of salt.

Are Justin And Hailey Bieber Getting Divorced?

Other allegations around Justin Bieber concern his financial status. Toronto rapper Top5 recently made some wild claims about him and his alleged struggles.

"Didn't you ask @adinross for a Million dollar Loan the other day?? Bankruptcy is real," he alleged on his Instagram Story. But amid all the speculation, what does Bieber himself have to say?

"I KNOW I'M BROKEN, I KNOW I HAVE ANGER ISSUES," he said on Instagram amid many other narratives about him. "I TRIED TO DO THE WORK MY WHOLE LIFE TO BE LIKE THE PEOPLE WHO TOLD ME I NEEDED TO BE FIXED LIKE THEM. AND IT JUST KEEPS MAKING ME MORE TIRED AND MORE ANGRY. THE HARDER I TRY TO GROW THE MORE FOCUSSED ON MYSELF I AM."

We will see what the future holds. For now, there is no solid confirmation that a divorce is on the way, so engage in these rumors with hefty skepticism.