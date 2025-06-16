Justin Bieber has absolutely had enough of the paparazzi invading his privacy and he's making sure they know what's up. The Canadian pop star went viral late last week (June 13) for two heated confrontations with photographers seemingly just hours a part.

The first was caught by TMZ and it showed an angry Justin at his "wit's end" as he berates the paps that were snapping shots of him outside of his Malibu home. He believes that they were there to "disrespect" him and make him appear as if he was angry. Bieber was even caught saying, "Stop provoking me. I'm a real dad, a real husband, a real man."

Unfortunately for the "Baby" hitmaker, this wouldn't be the only run-in with them. In a separate clip caught by FearedBuck on X, Justin Bieber was greeted with more paparazzi awaiting him at his vehicle in the beach parking lot.

He echoed similar sentiments while laying into this other photographer. "It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business… I’m a human f*ckin' being standing around my car AT THE BEACH. I don't know who the f*ck is paying to provoke me, but I’m not the f*cking one."

Bieber then added, "Clearly you're here for an alternate agenda. Why would you wanna be here to provoke me like this? This isn't love. This is weird, bro." The man behind the camera told the pop singer to have a good night, but the latter didn't soften his voice.

Is Justin Bieber Okay?

"Okay, then go have a good night somewhere else then for real. 'Cause i'm not going to stand here and this happen."

After airing out all of his problems with the paparazzi in person, Bieber went on an explosive posting barrage on his Instagram. Some folks in the comments of his posts (which have been uploaded nonstop for the last couple of days) have even been comparing this to what Kanye West has done over on X.

There's way too many to keep up with, and almost all of them are captioned with a middle finger emoji. The pictures and clips vary in tone. There's some that show him playing with his child, others of him flexing his expensive possessions, and more.

One that sticks out shows a series of texts with someone. In them, Justin ends his "short lived friendship" seemingly after the viral confrontations with the paparazzi. Another is a screenshot of an IG Story that shows Bieber emotionally acknowledging the things he's going through. He vows to improve even though it seems like he knows it will be hard.