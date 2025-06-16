Justin Bieber Goes On Erratic Posting Spree After Viral Confrontations With Paparazzi Elicit Concern

BY Zachary Horvath 624 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Recording artist Justin Bieber in attendance during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Justin Bieber recently made it clear to the paparazzi that he wants to be left alone after being stopped outside of his home and the beach.

Justin Bieber has absolutely had enough of the paparazzi invading his privacy and he's making sure they know what's up. The Canadian pop star went viral late last week (June 13) for two heated confrontations with photographers seemingly just hours a part.

The first was caught by TMZ and it showed an angry Justin at his "wit's end" as he berates the paps that were snapping shots of him outside of his Malibu home. He believes that they were there to "disrespect" him and make him appear as if he was angry. Bieber was even caught saying, "Stop provoking me. I'm a real dad, a real husband, a real man."

Unfortunately for the "Baby" hitmaker, this wouldn't be the only run-in with them. In a separate clip caught by FearedBuck on X, Justin Bieber was greeted with more paparazzi awaiting him at his vehicle in the beach parking lot.

He echoed similar sentiments while laying into this other photographer. "It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business… I’m a human f*ckin' being standing around my car AT THE BEACH. I don't know who the f*ck is paying to provoke me, but I’m not the f*cking one."

Bieber then added, "Clearly you're here for an alternate agenda. Why would you wanna be here to provoke me like this? This isn't love. This is weird, bro." The man behind the camera told the pop singer to have a good night, but the latter didn't soften his voice.

Read More: Pride Month 2025: Artists Who Redefined Visibility In Hip Hop & R&B

Is Justin Bieber Okay?

"Okay, then go have a good night somewhere else then for real. 'Cause i'm not going to stand here and this happen."

After airing out all of his problems with the paparazzi in person, Bieber went on an explosive posting barrage on his Instagram. Some folks in the comments of his posts (which have been uploaded nonstop for the last couple of days) have even been comparing this to what Kanye West has done over on X.

There's way too many to keep up with, and almost all of them are captioned with a middle finger emoji. The pictures and clips vary in tone. There's some that show him playing with his child, others of him flexing his expensive possessions, and more.

One that sticks out shows a series of texts with someone. In them, Justin ends his "short lived friendship" seemingly after the viral confrontations with the paparazzi. Another is a screenshot of an IG Story that shows Bieber emotionally acknowledging the things he's going through. He vows to improve even though it seems like he knows it will be hard.

Artists like Tinashe and the singer's fans have showed support and concern, but some have not. Hopefully, things get better for him soon.

Read More: Lil Wayne "Tha Carter VI" Review

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 63.9K
Justin Bieber Puts Paparazzi On Blast Music News Music Justin Bieber Puts Paparazzi On Blast For Following Him Amid Fan Concerns 653
Sziget Festival 2022 - Day Three Music Justin Bieber Has Fans Worried About His Health After Coachella Video Surfaces 8.5K
Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Pre-Season Friendly Music Justin Bieber Admits He's Afraid Of Being "Exposed" In Candid Post About Mental Health 3.7K