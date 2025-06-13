Justin Bieber Finally Puts His Foot Down On Pestering Paparazzi

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 157 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Justin Bieber Paparazzi Music News
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Justin Bieber watches play during the third quarter of Super Bowl LVIII between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Justin Bieber has clashed a lot with paparazzi before, but he wanted to send a clearer message this time around.

Not every famous face deals with extreme intrusive attention out in the real world, but Justin Bieber certainly does. It's one thing as a celebrity to have massive social media speculation about you, but it's another thing entirely to experience that suffocating feeling in person.

Sadly for the Canadian superstar, he has experienced both for pretty much most of his life at this point. While many folks might call heavy paparazzi presences just part of celebrity culture, he doesn't think the media should hold itself to this invasive standard.

Justin Bieber's paparazzi clashes are well-documented at this point, but TMZ reported on possibly his most direct callout yet. In a video, you can see him exiting his Malibu house on Thursday (June 12) and making his way to a car. Amid many flashes, statements, and questions from cameras and paparazzi on the premises, Bieber had enough.

He then made his way over to them and went on what some people might call a rant. It's more of a stern talking-to, as the 31-year-old made it clear he wants to set boundaries as a father. He called them out for playing this "game," framing footage as uncalled-for rage, and exploiting his image and movement.

Read More: Wack 100 Claims Tory Lanez Stabbing Was Result Of Inmate's Girlfriend Allegedly "Flirting" With Rap Star

Justin Bieber SZA Concert
MLS: MLS Cup Championship-Philadelphia Union vs Los Angeles FC
Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, US; Justin Bieber reacts form the stands during overtime of the match between Philadelphia Union and Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

You can see the whole moment for yourself on the outlet's website, and it's a lot to process. However, with many celebrities being similarly frustrated with the trappings of fame, it's quite cathartic to witness as well.

Elsewhere, though, Justin Bieber's still got it. Even with all these speculative narratives around his personal life, he continues his commitment to showing fans a good time. Justin recently surprised SZA fans at her "Grand National" tour stop with Kendrick Lamar in Los Angeles.

Hopefully these paparazzi intrusions become much less frequent for him moving forward. Yes, there is a "game" to play and these people have jobs, but this confrontation should set a healthier media precedent moving forward. Hopefully it does.

Justin Bieber's also speaking up for other artists. Recently, he took to Instagram to blast Ray J for falsely claiming that he slept with Sexyy Red, which he later apologized for.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Recounts The Night Of Tory Lanez Shooting

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Justin Bieber Sold Catalog 200 Million Financial Struggles Music News Music Justin Bieber Allegedly Sold His Catalog For $200 Million Due To Financial Struggles 2.5K
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs Music Justin Bieber Has No Plans To Leave Los Angeles Despite Continued Pleas 7.5K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.3K
News Blackbear Gets Tinashe For Their New Banger "Up In This" 8.8K