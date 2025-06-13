Justin Bieber Finally Puts His Foot Down On Pestering Paparazzi

Not every famous face deals with extreme intrusive attention out in the real world, but Justin Bieber certainly does. It's one thing as a celebrity to have massive social media speculation about you, but it's another thing entirely to experience that suffocating feeling in person.

Sadly for the Canadian superstar, he has experienced both for pretty much most of his life at this point. While many folks might call heavy paparazzi presences just part of celebrity culture, he doesn't think the media should hold itself to this invasive standard.

Justin Bieber's paparazzi clashes are well-documented at this point, but TMZ reported on possibly his most direct callout yet. In a video, you can see him exiting his Malibu house on Thursday (June 12) and making his way to a car. Amid many flashes, statements, and questions from cameras and paparazzi on the premises, Bieber had enough.

He then made his way over to them and went on what some people might call a rant. It's more of a stern talking-to, as the 31-year-old made it clear he wants to set boundaries as a father. He called them out for playing this "game," framing footage as uncalled-for rage, and exploiting his image and movement.

Justin Bieber SZA Concert

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, US; Justin Bieber reacts form the stands during overtime of the match between Philadelphia Union and Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

You can see the whole moment for yourself on the outlet's website, and it's a lot to process. However, with many celebrities being similarly frustrated with the trappings of fame, it's quite cathartic to witness as well.

Elsewhere, though, Justin Bieber's still got it. Even with all these speculative narratives around his personal life, he continues his commitment to showing fans a good time. Justin recently surprised SZA fans at her "Grand National" tour stop with Kendrick Lamar in Los Angeles.

Hopefully these paparazzi intrusions become much less frequent for him moving forward. Yes, there is a "game" to play and these people have jobs, but this confrontation should set a healthier media precedent moving forward. Hopefully it does.