Fans Are Concerned For Justin Bieber's Health After Latest Photos

Justin Bieber's health has become a trending topic lately. Over the weekend, fans shared concern about the megastar's visible health after he posted a series of photos on social media.

Page Six reports, the Instagram post shows Bieber taking awkward and disjointed bathroom mirror selfies. His expression shifted from blank stares to forced smirks, with a caption that read, “U could point at my flaws… Or u could recognize ur own lil bitch.”

Within minutes, fans swarmed the comments, pleading with the singer to seek help. Some compared his erratic behavior to Britney Spears and Liam Payne, pointing to a deeper unraveling. “He’s clearly not okay,” one follower wrote. “Where are the people around him?”

His behavior has sparked speculation before. At a Rhode skin care event earlier this year, Bieber appeared visibly uncomfortable, sparking online rumors of drug use.

Though his team denied those claims, calling them “harmful,” Justin hasn’t kept his cannabis use a secret. He recently posted a photo of himself smiling with a large bong in his lap. In another post, he showcased a weed-stash phone case inspired by Hailey Bieber’s lip gloss design.

Justin Bieber's Health

Fans aren't the only ones concern, the singer's industry friends are as well. Several sources told The Hollywood Reporter they believe Bieber is mentally unraveling. Some cited financial strain and creative burnout.

Others blamed the culture surrounding him. “He’s lost,” a former team member said. “There’s no one left who tells him ‘no.’ Anyone who does gets cut off.”

The once-polished teen idol now appears trapped between celebrity and collapse. As fans raise concerns, the deeper question remains: how much of this is a cry for help, and how much is fame’s toll finally catching up?