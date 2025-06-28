Justin and Hailey Bieber seem at peace, offering fans an intimate look at their bond during a lakeside escape. U.S. Weekly broke the news of the couple's getaway.

The couple appeared relaxed and happy in Justin's snapshots from the retreat. As Hailey holds up two pickleball paddles in a playful shot, she seems to be hinting at a friendly game. The images also show them riding a golf cart through sunlit paths and enjoying quiet moments near the water.

The getaway comes as rumors swirl about their marriage. Recent headlines stirred speculation, with some pointing to Justin’s cryptic social media caption as a sign of tension. Dr. Drew even commented on one of Justin’s emotional outbursts, suggesting possible strain behind the scenes. But these images paint a different picture—one of connection, not conflict.

Justin & Hailey Bieber

Adding to that sense of unity, Justin and Hailey shared sweet photos of their son, Jack Blues Bieber. The family moments feel genuine, showing the couple’s warmth and affection. In contrast to social media, these glimpses seem less staged and more personal.

Against the tranquil lake, the retreat seems a welcome respite from the city. Despite the rumor that the couple is weak, the photos offer reassurance to those hoping the couple is strong.

As Justin and Hailey enjoy these private moments, they remind us that any relationship goes beyond headlines. Fans are also happy to see Justin in good spirits after weeks of concerning photos. Earlier this month, the singer admitted to suffering from "anger issues."

As for his health, former employees believe that the singer only has "yes" people around him. “He’s lost,” a former team member said. “There’s no one left who tells him ‘no.’ Anyone who does gets cut off.”