Justin & Hailey Bieber Look Happy Together At Concert Amid Divorce Noise

BY Zachary Horvath 616 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Justin Bieber has led a lot of people to believe that him and Hailey Bieber could split. However, this video may prove those wrong.

In the world of celebrity relationships, breakup/divorce rumors are always going to be active. Pictures that paint the couple in a relatively negative light make it incredibly easy for people to speculate and drive certain narratives. Unfortunately for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, they have been put through the ringer like plenty of other couples have.

Things have escalated as of late, especially with the singer's recent crash outs and posts on social media. More on that in a second though because a TikTok caught by TMZ may quell some of the noise for a bit. In the video below, Justin and Hailey were seen at a Martin Garrix concert in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The clip shows the Biebers dancing and vibing to the DJs music in what looks to be a VIP section. The mother of one even sports a big smile while dancing with her husband. After that, it cuts to Justin and Hailey posing for some photos with the former wrapping his arm around her in a loving manner.

As we said, this clip follows more speculation that they could be nearing a divorce. They have been fueled by JB mostly with one clip in particular convincing some.

Read More: “106 & Park” Turns 25: The Moments That Made It Legendary

Justin & Hailey Bieber Rumors

He reposted a video of man joking about giving a "b*tch" the silent treatment, potentially referring to Hailey. "B***h, if you giving me a silent treatment, at least tell me why! I have anxiety and I have overthinking. Left and right, they go hand in hand. If you give me any room for error, there will be error! Now you cheated!" the man shouts.

Of course, this doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of things, but in today's day and age, it sure does. What also drove the narrative of an assumed split was Hailey walking around NYC without her wedding ring.

Hopefully, the couple is ignoring all of the drama in the media and living their lives on their own terms.

Read More: ASAP Rocky & Travis Scott Beef: A Brief Timeline Of Tension, Clashes & Confusion

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Justin Bieber Hailey Silent Treatment Divorce Rumors Music News Relationships Justin Bieber Seemingly Suggests Hailey's Giving Him The Silent Treatment Amid Divorce Rumors 4.0K
AMFOOT-SUPERBOWL-CHIEFS-49ERS Relationships Justin & Hailey Bieber Fend Off Divorce Rumors With A Peaceful Getaway, Including Pickleball 2.4K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.5K
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images Music Justin Bieber Reportedly Free To Travel To Argentina After Dismissal Of Assault Case 2.2K