Justin Bieber has led a lot of people to believe that him and Hailey Bieber could split. However, this video may prove those wrong.

He reposted a video of man joking about giving a "b*tch" the silent treatment, potentially referring to Hailey. "B***h, if you giving me a silent treatment, at least tell me why! I have anxiety and I have overthinking. Left and right, they go hand in hand. If you give me any room for error, there will be error! Now you cheated!" the man shouts.

The clip shows the Biebers dancing and vibing to the DJs music in what looks to be a VIP section. The mother of one even sports a big smile while dancing with her husband. After that, it cuts to Justin and Hailey posing for some photos with the former wrapping his arm around her in a loving manner.

Things have escalated as of late, especially with the singer's recent crash outs and posts on social media. More on that in a second though because a TikTok caught by TMZ may quell some of the noise for a bit. In the video below, Justin and Hailey were seen at a Martin Garrix concert in Los Angeles over the weekend.

In the world of celebrity relationships, breakup/divorce rumors are always going to be active. Pictures that paint the couple in a relatively negative light make it incredibly easy for people to speculate and drive certain narratives. Unfortunately for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, they have been put through the ringer like plenty of other couples have.

