Fat Joe has been known to share exaggerated stories in his interviews. In the latest episode of his new podcast, Joe And Jada, he recounts the time he bailed Justin Bieber out of jail in 2014. Bieber was arrested in Miami at the time for speeding and DUI.

While the arrest made headlines, Joey Crack digs up the past to reveal that he was the one to come to the singer’s rescue. Talking to Jadakiss, Fat Joe remembers that him and Justin use to talk all the time when he lived in Miami.

"Let me tell you something, you know who use to talk to me all the time... Justin Bieber," said Joe. "Justin Bieber gets arrest, just driving crazy around Miami. Raul, rest in peace, calls me up and says, 'Yo they looking for somebody to bail out Justin Bieber.' It wasn't no money, it was nothing, a couple hundred dollars, a thousand dollars. We use Rich Playa's girl to bail him out. So we bail out Bieber, $100."

Joey Crack pauses the story to say that he is not trying to get clout off this story. The story gets interesting when Joey shares that Justin called himself a "gangster" after being bailed out. Joey recalls telling the singer to stop claiming to be "gangster," which led to their relationship getting messed up.

Fat Joe Bails Out Justin Bieber

"He start telling me he a gangster. We don't want you gangster. Want you singing 'Baby, Baby...' I hit him with the we don't want you getting arrested, don't want you on the news. We want you to succeed. You're Justin Bieber, my daughter worships you. We all love you. And that kinda messed up my relationship with him at that moment because he felt like... I f*cked up the moment."

Although Joey claimed the singer’s bail was $100, researchers revealed that the bail was actually $2500. The details would have fans remember other stories from Fat Joe that came under fire following research. “You gotta take everything Joe says with a grain of salt,” tweets an X user under the @ItsaVibe-shared clip. “lol Justin probably never said that shit.”

Naturally, social media would share mixed reactions to Fat Joe’s story. “All this man does is lie,” tweeted an X user about Joe’s storytelling.

Another user also didn’t believe Fat Joe’s story, tweeting, “I'll take things that didn't happen for 300.”

The jokes would continue with social media users comparing his validity to his appearance. “Imagine believing anything from a man with a fake beard,” tweets an X user. “Not I.”

