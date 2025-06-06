Justin Bieber Sparks Concern With Lil Wayne FaceTime Reunion

Lil Wayne and Justin Bieber go way back, and it looks like the two performers still have a tight bond. Yesterday (June 5), the "Baby" artist took to his Instagram Story to share some screenshots of himself on FaceTime with Weezy.

"Checking in with [goat emoji]," he captioned one of them. "It's a painful walk but we got each other [heart emoji]." It's unclear exactly what the two of them discussed, but unsurprisingly, social media users have a lot to say.

Many users in No Jumper's comments section are raising serious concerns about Bieber's mental and physical health. "JB got one hell of a detox coming [his] way," one commenter alleges. "Their eyes look so sad," another claims.

Comments like these are nothing new for Bieber. His supporters have suspected alleged substance abuse issues for months, which has only been compounded by his latest series of bizarre social media posts.

Lil Wayne Tha Carter VI

Late last month, for instance, he took to Instagram to celebrate his wife Hailey landing the cover of Vogue. In his lengthy caption, he revealed that he once told her that she "would never be on the cover" of the iconic magazine during a huge argument. He said he was "sadly mistaken," and ultimately earned intense backlash from the Rhode founder's fanbase. Most agreed that a simple "congrats" in his caption would have done the trick.

As for Lil Wayne, he just unleashed his eagerly anticipated new album, Tha Carter VI. The project has earned mixed reactions so far, but sadly, many listeners are less than impressed. The album features Bono, 2 Chainz, Kodak Black, MGK, and more.