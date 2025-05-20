Justin Bieber Recalls "Huge Fight" With Hailey Bieber In Strange Response To Her New "Vogue" Cover

Super Bowl LVI Pregame
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Hailey Bieber appeared on the cover of the latest issue of Vogue and spoke about her marriage to Justin Bieber, and more.

Hailey Bieber appeared on the latest cover of Vogue, which released to the public on Tuesday. Responding to the accomplishment, her husband, Justin Bieber, used the opportunity to reflect on a "huge fight" they had. Sharing the cover on Instagram, he revealed he once told her she would never be good enough for the publication.

"Yo this reminds me when Halley and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes. I know, so mean. For some reason because I felt so disrespected I thought I gotta get even.. I think as we mature we realize that we're not helping anything by getting even we're honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection. So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken."

Fans in the comments section have been going off on Justin for the caption. "'Sadly mistaken' is diabolical in this sentence.. bestie, just say congrats, I love you or something," one user wrote. Another came to his defense, adding: "People think relationships are perfect and that there are no arguments, he was honest and everything is fine. Be happy, and let JB be happy. Who has never had a bad fight with their partner?"

Amid all of the backlash, Justin eventually deleted the caption while keeping the post up. He replaced it with several emojis, including a shrug.

Hailey Bieber Vogue Cover

As for Hailey's interview with Vogue, Justin provided a quote about their marriage. “I’ve done a lot of dumb things in my life, but the smartest thing I’ve ever done was marry Hailey," he told the outlet, as caught by People.

Hailey also discussed the challenges of postpartum. “Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult,” she told the outlet. “And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, 'They’re getting divorced' and 'They’re this' and 'They’re not happy,' it is such a mindf----. I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live.”

