Justin Bieber Gets Sentimental With Baby Bump Pics Of Hailey Bieber

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 29, 2023
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are seen on August 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images )

Justin Bieber shared some cute pictures of Hailey on Instagram.

Justin Bieber shared a series of pictures of his wife, Hailey, and her baby bump on Instagram, Friday, as the two prepare to welcome their first child together. "They wish baby, they wish," he wrote in the caption.

Fans celebrated the pregnancy in the comments section. "The only thing I wish is that I was that baby. Oh what a life he/she is going to have," one fan commented. Another advised: "A baby is a beautiful blessing. Just cause you’re wealthy doesn’t mean they wish. You need to mature. Both of you." One more user joked: "From obsessive stalker fan to 'I'm carrying his baby' that's crazy she made it happen fr."

Justin & Hailey Bieber During The 2023 US Open Tennis Championships

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 01: Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber during the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships on September 1, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Justin and Hailey first announced they were expecting back on May 9 by sharing a video of them renewing their vows with the baby bump visible. "Hailey and Justin are thrilled to be expecting a baby together," a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world." The source added that the two "are united and have been on the same page when it comes to parenthood." Justin's mother, Pattie Mallette, also celebrated the news on social media. "So, I have been waiting for this day, and now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y'all and say: Oh my gosh! I'm gonna be a grandma! Oh my goodness!" Pattie declared in a video. "Justin and Hailey, you are going to be the best parents ever. I am so excited!"

Justin Shows Off Hailey On Instagram

Check out Justin's latest Instagram post with Hailey above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Justin Bieber on HotNewHipHop.

